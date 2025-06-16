Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
KAO Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of KAO stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $9.27. 31,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,875. KAO has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47.
About KAO
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than KAO
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Why Analysts Are Bullish on Celsius Stock After 30% Drop
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- AST SpaceMobile’s Star Is Rising: Get in While It’s Still Cheap!
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Top 4 Growth Stocks With Momentum and Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.