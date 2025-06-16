Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KAO Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of KAO stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $9.27. 31,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,875. KAO has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47.

About KAO

Kao Corporation develops and sells hygiene and living care, health and beauty care, life care business, cosmetics, and chemical products. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers fabric, kitchen, home, sanitary, and pet care products. The Health and Beauty Care Business segment provides facial, body, hair, and oral care, hair styling and color, Salon, In-bathroom health care, and warming products.

