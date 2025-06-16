Entertainment Stocks To Watch Now – June 16th

SRM Entertainment, Alibaba Group, and Roblox are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business revolves around creating, producing, distributing or exhibiting media and leisure content—such as films, television shows, music, video games and live attractions. Their performance hinges on consumer demand for entertainment, driven by factors like content popularity, box‐office and subscription revenues, advertising spend and evolving audience tastes, often resulting in higher growth potential but greater volatility than broader market averages. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

SRM Entertainment (SRM)

Shares of SRM Entertainment stock traded up $7.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,611,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,255. SRM Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $149.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,172,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,943,694. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Shares of Roblox stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,872,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,923,153. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Roblox has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $100.74.

