Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock Price Up 13% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) traded up 13% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.55. 3,893,943 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 8,648,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CAO Sumeet Puri sold 36,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $248,146.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $655,980.64. This represents a 27.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo sold 270,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $1,854,834.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,545.74. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,356 shares of company stock worth $3,844,042. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 588.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

