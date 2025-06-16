Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Down 48.3% in May

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the May 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS MALRY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,509. Mineral Resources has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.05.

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Energy, and Other Commodities. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

