Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Update

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the May 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GUKYF remained flat at $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,768. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14.
About Gulf Keystone Petroleum
