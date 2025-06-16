Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Update

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the May 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GUKYF remained flat at $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,768. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

