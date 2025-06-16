Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Precedent Wealth Partners LLC

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,119,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $516,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $200.46 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The stock has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.29.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

