Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Update

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,600 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the May 15th total of 165,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 812.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forvia in a report on Monday, March 3rd.
Forvia
Forvia Price Performance
About Forvia
Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms.
