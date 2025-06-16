Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Update

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,600 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the May 15th total of 165,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 812.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forvia in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Forvia Price Performance

About Forvia

OTCMKTS FURCF remained flat at $9.90 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727. Forvia has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99.

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms.

