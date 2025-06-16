Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF) Short Interest Update

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 612,000 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the May 15th total of 1,124,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 75.6 days.
Huaneng Power International Price Performance
HUNGF remained flat at $0.62 during trading on Monday. Huaneng Power International has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55.
About Huaneng Power International
