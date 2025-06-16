Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF) Short Interest Update

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 612,000 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the May 15th total of 1,124,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 75.6 days.

Huaneng Power International Price Performance

HUNGF remained flat at $0.62 during trading on Monday. Huaneng Power International has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops, constructs, operates, and manages power plants and related projects. The company generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, coal-fired, and biomass resources.

