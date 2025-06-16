James Morgan Roche Sells 26,679 Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Stock

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) insider James Morgan Roche sold 26,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $1,069,027.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,467.91. The trade was a 38.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Morgan Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 12th, James Morgan Roche sold 10,894 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $436,086.82.

On Wednesday, June 4th, James Morgan Roche sold 7,142 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $286,251.36.

On Friday, May 16th, James Morgan Roche sold 3,572 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $143,022.88.

On Thursday, May 15th, James Morgan Roche sold 14,222 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $569,022.22.

On Tuesday, May 13th, James Morgan Roche sold 13,340 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $533,866.80.

On Thursday, May 8th, James Morgan Roche sold 21,035 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $842,451.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BWIN opened at $39.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.91. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWIN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $10,381,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,608,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,320,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $116,668,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,218,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWIN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Baldwin Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

