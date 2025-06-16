iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) is Mason & Associates Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Mason & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 2.9% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $43.22 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $43.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

