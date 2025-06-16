Signature Wealth Management Group Sells 30,383 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Signature Wealth Management Group cut its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,383 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

Entergy Stock Performance

Entergy stock opened at $81.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.24. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.