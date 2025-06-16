ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ZenaTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

NASDAQ:ZENA opened at $4.97 on Monday. ZenaTech has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $12.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZenaTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in ZenaTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZenaTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZenaTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000.

ZenaTech, Inc, an enterprise software technology company, develops cloud-based software applications in Canada. It provides cryptocurrency wallets and cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the agriculture industry; cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the medical records industry; safety and compliance management software and mobile solutions; field management software and mobile solutions; integrated cloud-based enterprise software and hardware drone technology solutions for various industries; and browser-based enterprise software applications for public safety.

