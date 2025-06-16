iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,667 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $96,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9%

IJR opened at $106.30 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.03.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

