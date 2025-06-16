Insider Buying: ARN Media Limited (ASX:A1N) Insider Acquires A$41,600.00 in Stock

ARN Media Limited (ASX:A1N – Get Free Report) insider Belinda Rowe acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$41,600.00 ($27,012.99).

ARN Media Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in Australia and Hong Kong. The company operates through Australian Radio Network, HK Outdoor, and Investments segments. It owns and operates Australian Radio Network under the KIIS, Pure Gold, iHeartRadio, iHeartPodcast, and CADA brands.

