Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM) Director Sells $13,753.00 in Stock

Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell B. Goldsteen sold 8,090 shares of Shimmick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $13,753.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,407,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,542.20. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shimmick Stock Performance

Shimmick stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Shimmick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Shimmick had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 355.53%. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shimmick Co. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shimmick

Shimmick Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Shimmick in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Shimmick in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Shimmick by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 141,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Shimmick by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 742,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 30,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

