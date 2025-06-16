Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM) Director Sells $13,753.00 in Stock

Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell B. Goldsteen sold 8,090 shares of Shimmick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $13,753.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,407,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,542.20. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shimmick Stock Performance
Shimmick stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Shimmick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.75.
Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Shimmick had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 355.53%. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shimmick Co. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Shimmick Company Profile
Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.
