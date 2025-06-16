Highline Wealth Partners LLC Buys 21 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 731 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 55 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,156.73.

Netflix Trading Down 0.2%

NFLX opened at $1,212.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,120.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1,000.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,262.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $515.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at $362,933.10. The trade was a 98.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total transaction of $39,762,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,948,144. This represents a 33.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,140 shares of company stock worth $210,271,552 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

