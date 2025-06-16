Highline Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 210 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 210.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Amundi raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,631,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $208.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.06. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.