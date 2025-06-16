Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Expands By 51.7%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the May 15th total of 81,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 1.9%

BBDO opened at $2.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.0019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 29.7% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 402.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 33,126 shares in the last quarter.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

