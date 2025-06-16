Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 636,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,654,000 after buying an additional 151,776 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 11,880.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 263,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,294,000 after buying an additional 261,371 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after buying an additional 50,977 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 138,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,009,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after buying an additional 16,497 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA KCE opened at $134.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.88 and its 200 day moving average is $134.22. The stock has a market cap of $475.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.24. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $104.46 and a 1-year high of $149.66.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

