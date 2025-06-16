Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 24,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,096,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 90,035 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 389,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 67,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7%

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $24.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

