D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Corvex Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 1,066,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,039,000 after acquiring an additional 619,931 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 88,873 shares during the last quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $6,533,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,702,000. Finally, Broyhill Asset Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $96.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $72.68 and a 52-week high of $101.74.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.19. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.8839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KOF. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

