Abound Wealth Management Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $418.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $391.36 and its 200 day moving average is $400.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

