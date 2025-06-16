CHB Investment Group LLC Sells 181 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

CHB Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise accounts for approximately 2.4% of CHB Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CHB Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $780.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.29. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.02 and a fifty-two week high of $806.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $669.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $621.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $699.55.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total value of $5,409,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,063,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,583,622.18. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,283,100. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,662 shares of company stock valued at $29,739,909 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

