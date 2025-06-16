Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $505,000. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO opened at $79.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $358.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

