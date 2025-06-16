91,089 Shares in Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) Acquired by Forefront Wealth Management Inc.

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 91,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VG. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Venture Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Venture Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter worth $1,316,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter worth $1,439,000.

Venture Global Stock Up 5.4%

VG opened at $17.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66. Venture Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Venture Global Announces Dividend

Venture Global ( NYSE:VG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Analysts expect that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.0165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Venture Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Venture Global in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Venture Global from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Venture Global from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Venture Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

About Venture Global

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

