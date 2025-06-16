Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,157 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $189.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.25 and a 200 day moving average of $187.77. The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

