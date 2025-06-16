Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 402 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.6% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,251,142,000 after purchasing an additional 875,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,525,046,000 after purchasing an additional 257,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $5,032,910,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,455,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,845,098,000 after purchasing an additional 647,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,726,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,857 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $354.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $362.73 and a 200 day moving average of $382.18. The company has a market cap of $352.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

