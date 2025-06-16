Good Life Advisors LLC Has $4.44 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,826 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,136,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,213,699,000 after acquiring an additional 370,705 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,933,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,704,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,979,695,000 after purchasing an additional 414,710 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,567,000 after buying an additional 1,484,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,895,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,373,964,000 after buying an additional 268,278 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $99.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. HSBC cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

