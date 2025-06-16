Optas LLC Invests $224,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Optas LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 177,412.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,716,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,112 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $973,353,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 286,247.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $925,349,000 after buying an additional 729,930 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $399,595,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,793,908,000 after acquiring an additional 206,822 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,000. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 49,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,475.85, for a total transaction of $72,672,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $31,801,615.80. This represents a 69.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,413 shares of company stock valued at $198,508,074. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDG. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,437.60 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,176.31 and a 1-year high of $1,488.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,398.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,344.54. The company has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.99 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

