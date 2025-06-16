Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Holdings Raised by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 77.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,212 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 908,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,112,000 after buying an additional 340,615 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,113,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 87,337 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $18.89.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.