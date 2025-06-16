Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Grows Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Bailey Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 44.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $31,771,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Barclays raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.79.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE ROK opened at $317.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $328.90. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.99%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.01, for a total transaction of $147,505.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,238.38. This trade represents a 14.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 293 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total value of $75,500.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at $495,260.96. This trade represents a 13.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,987. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

