Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX opened at $122.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.35. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $150.12.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 109.34%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This represents a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wall Street Zen raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.46.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

