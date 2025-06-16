ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,199,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,353,517,000 after purchasing an additional 190,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,434,235,000 after buying an additional 509,467 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 272,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,312,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,560,890,000 after acquiring an additional 100,670 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 87,501.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE NOW opened at $987.71 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $944.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $972.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a PE ratio of 144.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total value of $63,426.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,636. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total value of $284,831.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,554.47. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,716 shares of company stock worth $6,611,245. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up previously from $970.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,062.50.

Get Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.