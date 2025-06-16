Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Increased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 13,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 334,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,755,000 after buying an additional 29,504 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $224.29 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.35 and its 200-day moving average is $215.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

