D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 70.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance
Shares of COKE opened at $108.62 on Monday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.50 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.47.
Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 9.18%.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 15.60%.
About Coca-Cola Consolidated
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
