Boothe Investment Group Inc. Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 0.8% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in International Business Machines by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.31.

IBM stock opened at $276.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.50 and a fifty-two week high of $283.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

