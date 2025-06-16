Gorilla Technology Group (GRRR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter.

Gorilla Technology Group Trading Up 3.9%

GRRR stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 515,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,213. Gorilla Technology Group has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gorilla Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Gorilla Technology Group Company Profile

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

