6,605 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Bought by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5,076.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average is $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.75.

