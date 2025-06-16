Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,716,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,363,000 after buying an additional 24,596 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $397,657,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,861,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,030,000 after purchasing an additional 59,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,875,000 after purchasing an additional 335,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,619 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.2%

SDY opened at $134.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.84. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $119.83 and a twelve month high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.