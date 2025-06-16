Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 754 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $91,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of VTI opened at $293.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.