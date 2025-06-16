Short Interest in Euclidean Fundamental Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ECML) Grows By 100.0%

Euclidean Fundamental Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ECML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Euclidean Fundamental Value ETF Trading Down 1.0%

ECML opened at $30.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27. Euclidean Fundamental Value ETF has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.18.

About Euclidean Fundamental Value ETF

The Euclidean Fundamental Value ETF (ECML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets US value stocks of any market-cap across all sectors, excluding financials. The fund uses a multi-step approach that applies machine learning in its proprietary models.

