Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.53. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

