Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 718,900 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the May 15th total of 475,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,193,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $65.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.32. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $83.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,143,000 after purchasing an additional 175,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,247,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,470,000 after purchasing an additional 238,510 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,214,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,079,000 after acquiring an additional 78,745 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,914,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $62,575,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

