Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Sold by Trevian Wealth Management LLC

Trevian Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF makes up 0.3% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBTC. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

GBTC opened at $82.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.50. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $88.36.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

