NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Cypress Advisory Group LLC

Cypress Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Cypress Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in NIKE by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE opened at $60.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.60. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $98.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.16%.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Williams Trading dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.26.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

