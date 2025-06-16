Raymond James Begins Coverage on MNTN (NYSE:MNTN)

Investment analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MNTN (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 47.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MNTN. Citizens Jmp started coverage on MNTN in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MNTN in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on MNTN in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MNTN in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of MNTN in a report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

Shares of NYSE:MNTN opened at $18.36 on Monday. MNTN has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $32.49.

In other MNTN news, CFO Patrick Pohlen sold 255,232 shares of MNTN stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,083,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,319,489 shares in the company, valued at $21,111,824. The trade was a 16.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Steven Douglas sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,955,232 shares of company stock valued at $31,283,712 over the last ninety days. 60.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MNTN is on a mission to transform Connected TV (“CTV”) into a next-generation performance marketing channel. Our revolutionary Performance TV (“PTV”) software platform allows marketers to combine the powerful storytelling format of TV advertising with the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities of paid search and social advertising.

