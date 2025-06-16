Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 381,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,157,000 after buying an additional 98,363,977 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,055,000 after buying an additional 91,278,009 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,177,000 after buying an additional 12,054,059 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,231,000 after buying an additional 23,988,859 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,502,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,455,000 after buying an additional 751,003 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $21.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $22.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

