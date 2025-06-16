Community Trust & Investment Co. Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.3% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.6%

TJX Companies stock opened at $123.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.71 and a twelve month high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.