Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $407.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $375.82 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The stock has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.25.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

