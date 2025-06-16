Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Down 41.7% in May

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200,000 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the May 15th total of 12,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,958,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 333.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 961,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 739,506 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 998,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 468,696 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 905.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 469,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 422,593 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 659,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 373,710 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,264,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 367,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $4.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.81. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $5.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 24.43%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.12%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

